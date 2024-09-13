Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,797 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $144,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

