Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $430.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 317980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £799.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,952.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 383.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

