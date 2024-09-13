Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $430.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 317980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GROW
Molten Ventures Price Performance
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.