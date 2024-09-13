Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. TD Cowen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.9 %

TAP opened at $54.31 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,341,000 after buying an additional 2,155,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 434,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

