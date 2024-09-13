Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
