MOG Coin (MOG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $359.92 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One MOG Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MOG Coin has a total market cap of $359.92 million and $15.05 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOG Coin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOG Coin Token Profile

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 360,447,686,344,656 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 360,447,686,344,655.8. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000099 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $18,104,795.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

