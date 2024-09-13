Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $135.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.33.

NYSE:MOD opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

