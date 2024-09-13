Moderna’s (MRNA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $69.68 on Friday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

