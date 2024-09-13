MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of MKSI opened at $107.85 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,325 shares of company stock worth $276,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 62.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

