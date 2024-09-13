Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $13.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
