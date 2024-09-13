Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $13.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

