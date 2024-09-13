Mission Produce’s (AVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Mission Produce stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $939.56 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,407,693.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $685,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,876,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $642,782.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,398,902 shares in the company, valued at $96,407,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mission Produce Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

