Mission Produce’s (AVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
Mission Produce stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $939.56 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Activity
In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,407,693.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $685,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,876,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $642,782.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,398,902 shares in the company, valued at $96,407,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Produce
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.