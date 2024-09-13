Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS MALRY traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.90. 5,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

