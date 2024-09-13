MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%.

MIND Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MIND Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

