MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Down 1.0 %

MIND C.T.I. stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 5,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.77%.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Free Report ) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of MIND C.T.I. worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.