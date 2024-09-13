MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 4.2%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 114,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 550,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

