Michael S. Kerr Sells 517 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $72.01 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $181,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
