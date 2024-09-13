Michael S. Kerr Sells 517 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $72.01 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $181,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

View Our Latest Report on Q2

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.