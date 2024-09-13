Michael J. Tokich Sells 23,332 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STERIS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $247.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after purchasing an additional 778,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in STERIS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in STERIS by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in STERIS by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,663,000 after buying an additional 263,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

