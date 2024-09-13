Michael J. Tokich Sells 23,332 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
STERIS Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $247.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.83.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after purchasing an additional 778,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in STERIS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in STERIS by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in STERIS by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,663,000 after buying an additional 263,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
