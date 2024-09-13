Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 50,000 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,965,699.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.11. 176,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,270. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $950.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
