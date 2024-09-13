Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 50,000 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,965,699.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.11. 176,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,270. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $950.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 33.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 243.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 171,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HTLD

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.