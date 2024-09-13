MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,622,900 shares, an increase of 723.4% from the August 15th total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66,229.0 days.
MGM China Price Performance
OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. MGM China has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.80.
About MGM China
