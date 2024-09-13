MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,622,900 shares, an increase of 723.4% from the August 15th total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66,229.0 days.

MGM China Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. MGM China has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

