Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 81.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.4%.

MEI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

