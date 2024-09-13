MetaMUI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.99 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $476,042.37 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

