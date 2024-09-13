Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Down 4.8%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.23. 84,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 224,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTAL shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

