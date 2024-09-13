Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Metallurgical Co. of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

