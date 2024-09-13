Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.
Metallurgical Co. of China Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metallurgical Co. of China
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.