Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 3.1%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.17. 56,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 912,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Piper Sandler raised Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

The company has a market capitalization of $710.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $562,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

