Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

MSB opened at $20.64 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $270.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 74.00% and a return on equity of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at $576,000.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

