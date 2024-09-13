Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Mesabi Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
MSB opened at $20.64 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $270.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 74.00% and a return on equity of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at $576,000.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
