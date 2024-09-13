Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Sells $88,744.48 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.98% and a negative return on equity of 333.91%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
