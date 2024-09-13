Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Sells $88,744.48 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.98% and a negative return on equity of 333.91%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Further Reading

