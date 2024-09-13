Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 3,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Meridian Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $123.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the first quarter worth $431,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

