Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Entergy by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,781,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $123.57 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

