Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $128,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 33.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,743,000 after acquiring an additional 478,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,817,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 186,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.79.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

