Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,217,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

