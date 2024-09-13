Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $108,176,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after purchasing an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after purchasing an additional 317,389 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,288,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in A. O. Smith by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,911 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

