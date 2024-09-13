Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 546.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $97.75 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

