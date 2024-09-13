Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 16,333.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,243 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.1 %

LVS opened at $39.41 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

