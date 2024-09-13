Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in UFP Industries by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $117.33 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

