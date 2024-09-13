Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,510 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

