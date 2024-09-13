Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,931 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,048 shares of company stock valued at $99,493,359 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix stock opened at $686.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

