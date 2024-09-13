Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,688 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 209,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,961,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 190,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $252.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

