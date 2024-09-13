Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $374.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

