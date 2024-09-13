Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $686.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.87 and its 200-day moving average is $636.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,048 shares of company stock valued at $99,493,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

