Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.