Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

