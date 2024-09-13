Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.00. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.68.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

