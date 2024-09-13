Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $351,774,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,526,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $520.01 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $521.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.16 and a 200-day moving average of $451.00.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.