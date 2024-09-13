Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,415 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after buying an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

