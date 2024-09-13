Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 1.4 %

MDIBY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

