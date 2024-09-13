MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.50

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 300946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on shares of MDA Space and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDA

MDA Space Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of -0.02.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9801718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karl W. Smith purchased 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20. In other news, Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. Also, Director Karl W. Smith purchased 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.