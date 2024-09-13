McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Insider Robert (Rob) De Luca Buys 8,668 Shares of Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Rob) De Luca acquired 8,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.88 ($10.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,647.84 ($91,765.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous Final dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. McMillan Shakespeare’s payout ratio is 121.88%.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.

