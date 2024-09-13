McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44,087 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $274,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 161,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 50,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $292.35 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.81. The company has a market cap of $209.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.