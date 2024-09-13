MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of MasterBrand worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MasterBrand by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,873,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MasterBrand by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

