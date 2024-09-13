Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $81.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

