Martin Francis Bernstein Sells 2,319 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $32,929.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

