Martin Francis Bernstein Sells 2,319 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $32,929.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.